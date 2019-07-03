Defendant tried to resist arrest while being pulled over for bootlegging

Dubai: A security guard has gone on trial accused of resisting arrest and biting a policeman’s finger after the latter caught him escaping from a car full of alcohol, a Dubai court heard on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Cameroonian defendant was with two other suspects, now at large, inside a car carrying alcohol when they were stopped by police in Muraqabbat last November.

Police noticed the white Kia with three African men inside appeared to be heavily loaded as the car was close to the ground, but when they turned on their siren the car didn’t stop and instead pulled down a side road that turned out to be a dead end.

“He hit the patrol but we cornered him down a dead end,” said the police officer. “The three men left the car and escaped. My colleague chased the two suspects, while I chased the defendant. I was trying to hand cuff him when he bit my finger and resisted arrest.”

After controlling the defendant police found a large amount of alcohol inside the vehicle.

However, the defendant denied knowing anything about the cargo and claimed it belong to the other suspects.

The defendant was found innocent of possessing alcohol, but failed to show in court on Wednesday to enter a plea for the charge of physical assault.