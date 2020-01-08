SHARJAH: Sharjah Police have launched a police services guide in Braille, the first of its kind in the country, for people with visual disabilities. The first copy of the guide was handed over to the Emirates Association of the Visually Impaired in Sharjah. The guide was launched in the presence of Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Allay Al Naqbi, Director of Wasit Police Station and Adel Al Zumar, Head of the Emirates Association for the Visually Impaired. The guide provides information and tips to be followed by people with visual impairment during emergency situations. “By taking a few simple steps, you can become better prepared to face a range of emergencies,”Lt.Col. Al Naqbi said. The guide was prepared by Sharjah Police in collaboration with the Emirates Association of the Visually Impaired in Sharjah.