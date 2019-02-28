Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have arrested a gang of three robbers who stole 12-kg of gold bars and jewellery worth Dh2.4 million in the capital’s Baniyas gold market, it was announced on Thursday.
They were hiding in a room in a residential apartment located at the industrial area of Abu Dhabi. Police recovered the stolen gold bars and cash from their possession.
The robbers wanted to sell the gold and become 'instant millionaires'. However, they have confessed to the crime during the police investigation.
More to follow.