Dubai: The ‘Dubai Police Criminal Status of Financial Cases’ service has benefited more than 57,000 customers during 2019, which is a 724 per cent increase on 2018.

The service enables residents to check their criminal status in financial cases registered at Dubai police stations. It also allows them to check if they have a travel ban due to financial cases. The service cuts time and reduces effort when getting information regarding any cases as it only requires visiting dubaipolice.gov.ae or downloading the Dubai Police e app, plus a valid Emirates ID.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police, revealed that the smart service, which is provided by CID in collaboration with the Artificial Intelligence Department at Dubai Police, has received about 359,414 cases.

Brig Al Jallaf added that the force’s automated system, “the Smart Status Notification Service” to inform via SMS individuals wanted from financial cases or have travel bans due to financial cases, saw a 319 per cent increase in 2019 compared to the year before.