Dubai: An assistant mechanic will spend three months in prison for molesting a saleswoman in front of the Pakistan Consulate, a court has ruled.

The Dubai Court of First Instance incriminated the 24-year-old Indian of molesting the 32-year-old Filipina saleswoman who records showed she asked the policemen guarding the Pakistani Consulate to help her apprehend the stalker.

The Filipina chased the accused, M.S., until she reached the police cabin in front of the consulate and cried for help before the policemen stopped the stalker, the records showed.

M.S. pleaded guilty when he appeared before the court and asked Presiding Judge Hamad Abdul Latif Abdul Jawad for leniency. The judge said the accused will be deported after serving his punishment.

The Public Prosecution charged the accused with molesting the victim in the street.

"I was walking home while carrying groceries and my personal belongings around 11pm and I was trying to ignore the sound of someone's footsteps walking behind me. Suddenly the accused molested me and before I could turn my back he ran away. I chased him as much as I could until I spotted the police cabin," the saleswoman claimed in her statement.

The defendant confessed to the public prosecutor after being questioned as to why he molested the woman.