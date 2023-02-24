Image Credit: Shutterstock

Question: I am a partner and director of a limited liability company. A month ago, I submitted my resignation from work in the company and asked the company’s board of directors to accept my resignation and appoint a new manager, but the board rejected my resignation and asked me to return to work.

The reason for my resignation is that I did not receive salaries for more than a year, and currently the Board of Directors tells me that I have no legal right to claim late salaries for more than a year.

My question, is this correct, according to the law? Am I legally entitled to leave work in the company after serving the required notice period? What are the legal procedures to be taken to obtain my right? Please advise.

Answer:

I would advise the following:

It is true that the Labour Law states in its Article 54 that (“A lawsuit related to any of the rights accrued under the provisions of this Decree-Law shall become time-barred after the lapse of one (1) year from the date of entitlement to the right that is the subject matter of the lawsuit”).