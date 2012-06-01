Dubai: A café manager has been accused of threatening a customer and repeatedly pushing him away from the entrance of the women’s washroom at a coffee shop in Dubai.

Prosecutors charged the 37-year-old Lebanese cafe manager, M.B., with assaulting the 23-year-old Emirati customer, S.M., who entered the women’s washroom at the shop.

M.B. was also charged with verbally threatening S.M.. The latter and his 22-year-old Egyptian friend, M.M., were accused of assaulting the Lebanese and causing him five per cent permanent disability of his finger.

When the manager appeared before the Dubai Court of First Instance, he pleaded not guilty and strongly refuted his accusations. An Omani policeman, who questioned the defendants [M.B., S.M. and M.M.], said the Lebanese alleged that he pushed the Emirati outside the café because he spotted him standing at the entrance of the women’s washroom.

According to the accusation sheet, S.M. and M.M. jointly assaulted M.B. and broke his left wrist and unintentionally caused him a permanent disability. Meanwhile M.B. was accused of verbally threatening S.M. in the local language, saying ‘I will show you’. The incident occurred at the café behind Al Nasr Club around 1.40am.

“We spotted two crowds facing each other outside the coffee shop. The manager, M.B., claimed that he had a scuffle with S.M. when he tried to force him to leave the café after he saw him at the women’s washroom. The Lebanese claimed that his wrist was broken. Meanwhile S.M. claimed that he entered the café and went to the toilet… he alleged that M.B. threw him out of the café. He said that the Lebanese repeatedly pushed him until he fell on the ground. Then the café staff came and assaulted him as well. The customer claimed that M.B. was outraged and repeatedly yelled in his face ‘I will show you’.

An Egyptian security man testified the incident happened shortly after he asked S.M. and M.M. to wait in the queue because the café was crowded.

“The Emirati asked to be allowed to go into the washroom. Ten minutes later I spotted S.M. on the ground after M.B. pushed him outside… S.M.’s friends then came and assaulted M.B. My colleague and I intervened to stop the fight,” claimed the security man.

S.M. and M.M. failed to attend yesterday’s hearing. The court reconvenes on July 22.