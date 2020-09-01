Dubai: A drunken man was produced in the Dubai Court of First Instance on Tuesday for stripping naked on a Dubai street, committing a lewd act, insulting and resisting arrest.
In February, the policemen responded to an emergency call from the Al Muraqabat area. The 23-year-old Egyptian defendant was yelling in the locality after unknown people allegedly attacked him and stole Dh2,000.
“He was furious and yelled at us asking to return his money. I asked him to calm down but he insulted us and even tried to attack us,” the 31-year-old policeman said, according to official records. “He stripped naked in front of the crowd, which had gathered in the area, and kept swearing.”
The defendant committed a lewd act and dragged the policeman down when he tried to control him. The policeman and the defendant fell on the ground. The policeman injured his right knee.
“We managed to control the defendant and tied his hands. The defendant’s countryman came and helped the man to wear his trousers,” the policeman added.
The defendant was taken to Al Muraqabat Police Station but he kept insulting and spitting on the policemen.
Permanent disability
Medical reports revealed that the policeman suffered 5 per cent permanent disability in his knee.
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with resisting police arrest, insulting Islam, insulting the policemen, issuing threats, indecent exposure and illegally consuming alcohol.
The next hearing is scheduled for September 15.