Sharjah: Sharjah Police have detained a 27-year-old Pakistani man for allegedly stabbing his cousin to death last week.
Police said the incident occurred in Abu Shagara following a dispute between the 42-year-old victim and his cousin.
The suspect who stabbed his cousin thrice with a knife fled to an unknown destination.
The victim was rushed to the ICU of a hospital where he died a few days later.
When the police office at the hospital reported the issue to Al Gharb Police station, a criminal investigation team began to investigate the incident.
Initial investigations revealed that the duo entered into a brawl over a financial issue in the parking lot where they lived. The exchange soon turned violent.
Police tracked down the suspect and arrested him. He has been referred to the Public Prosecution for further investigation.