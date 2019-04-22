Sharjah: Sharjah Police have detained a 27-year-old Pakistani man for allegedly stabbing his cousin to death last week.

Police said the incident occurred in Abu Shagara following a dispute between the 42-year-old victim and his cousin.

The suspect who stabbed his cousin thrice with a knife fled to an unknown destination.

The victim was rushed to the ICU of a hospital where he died a few days later.

When the police office at the hospital reported the issue to Al Gharb Police station, a criminal investigation team began to investigate the incident.

Initial investigations revealed that the duo entered into a brawl over a financial issue in the parking lot where they lived. The exchange soon turned violent.