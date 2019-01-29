Dubai: A jobless man, who stabbed a man six times with a knife, has been accused of attempted murder, a court heard on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old Emirati defendant allegedly stabbed the victim in October 2018 after the African victim tried to molest his friend outside a nightclub in Naif area.
The defendant failed to show in courtroom before Dubai Court of First Instance on Tuesday.
According to case sheets, the defendant was under the influence of alcohol when he went outside a nightclub with two Filipinos.
The victim came on bicycle and crashed into one of the girls and the defendant stabbed the victim in different parts of his body after a heated argument.
The Emirati defendant stopped a taxi but the victim jumped over the car forcing the driver to stop.
The Bangladeshi driver stopped his car and called police when he saw the victim bleeding.
“The defendant escaped and the two women stayed in the back seat until police arrived,” the taxi driver said.
An Emirati policeman testified that he went to the crime scene and saw the two women standing with a taxi driver while the victim was being transferred to Rashid Hospital.
“They told me that the defendant fought with the victim as the last hit one of them while they were outside a nightclub.”
The trial was adjourned to February 28 to summon the defendant.