Dubai: A man has been accused of groping a Dubai jogger and molesting her while she was exercising near her building.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Thursday that the 34-year-old defendant from Nepal, was charged with sexually abusing the Pakistani woman by touching her inappropriately while she was jogging in Al Qusais.
According to official records, in July this year, the 35-year-old woman was jogging alone around 5:30AM, when the defendant walked up behind her and touched her backside.
“I finished the exercise and was walking back to my residence when someone touched my backside intentionally. I yelled on him and he escaped. I was shocked and nobody heard me yelling,” the woman said, according to records.
Surveillance footage
She sought help from her husband who informed the Dubai Police. “Police checked surveillance cameras and identified the suspect.”
An Emirati policeman testified that cameras showed the defendant wearing a medical mask and abusing the woman. “He was arrested and admitted of abusing the woman. He claimed that he was under the influence of alcohol,” the policeman said, according to official records.
The next hearing will be on September 21. The defendant will remain under police custody.