Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: The Dubai Court of First Instance sentenced a man to three months after he knocked a biker off his motorcycle for staring at his sister while they were waiting at a traffic signal.

The 26-year-old Emirati defendant was charged with physically assaulting his countryman, causing 5 per cent permanent disability to him and damage to the motorbike and helmet.

According to official records, the defendant was driving on Al Safa Road towards City Walk in December 2017, with his sister sitting on the passenger seat when they stopped at the traffic signal.

He claimed that the 32-year-old Emirati victim, who stopped his motorbike beside the driver, was staring inside his car.

He felt offended and physically assaulted the victim after a heated argument.

The victim, who is a policeman, testified that he stopped his bike beside a white Peugeot at 8.30pm and looked behind him for his friend who was following him.

“My friend was new to driving bikes and I looked behind my shoulder. The defendant lowered his window. I told him that I wasn’t staring inside his car and that I was looking for my friend behind. There was a woman sitting beside him. He yelled at me and pushed me and the bike landed on my leg. He hit me on the helmet and it broke. My nose was also injured, and I fell unconscious,” the victim said.

An Emirati police officer testified that the defendant told him that he lowered the window and spoke with the victim when he started staring at his sister inside the car.