Representational image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: A cleaner has been sentenced to one year in jail followed by deportation for biting part of woman’s tongue off while under the influence of alcohol, a court heard on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Kenyan defendant is alleged to have sexually abused the woman following a dispute in their shared accommodation in Bur Dubai.

The 28-year-old victim was in the laundry room when the defendant allegedly came in and asked to borrow her phone to use the flashlight to search for his shoes. She gave him the phone and waited outside but he didn’t return it.

She went into the room to find the defendant sleeping, but when she woke him up to ask for the phone he became angry.

“He dragged me to the bed and tried to hug me and kiss me. I pushed him away, but he put his hand on my throat and then bit my tongue, cutting a piece of it,” said the victim.

She ran out of the room with her tongue bleeding and two men took her to Rashid Hospital.

A 29-year-old Kenyan who also lived in the house said that doctors asked for the piece of tongue to reattach it.

“I called the defendant to ask him for the piece of tongue, but he refused to return it. I went back to the house to meet him and he had hidden the piece of the tongue under a tree outside the house,” said the man.

The doctor couldn’t reattach the piece of tongue because it had become rotten.

Medical reports showed that the victim suffered 15 per cent permanent disability.

The defendant was charged with sexual abuse, physical assault and illegal consumption of alcohol.