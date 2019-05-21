Victim says defendant secretly filmed her when she rented his apartment

Dubai: A man has been sentenced to nine months in prison for blackmailing a woman after filming her naked, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Tuesday.

The victim, a 49-year-old Jordanian woman, said she met her 47-year-old compatriot in 2016 when she was shipping furniture to her country.

“I was searching for a shipping company to send furniture to Jordan,” she said. “I later recommended him to a friend for a shipping job in 2017. My friend wanted to send goods to Saudi Arabia,” she added.

She said that her friend was relocating his company to Saudi Arabia and the defendant asked her to mediate between the two so he could buy the furniture that was left behind. As part of the deal the Jordanian woman would get Dh10,000 commission.

A few weeks later, the woman said that she and her son rented the defendant’s apartment for few days until her new place was ready.

A few days later, he invited the woman and her son for a lunch during which he held her hand and told her that if she wanted her commission she would have to have sex with him. He also told her that he had been recording her via hidden cameras while she was in his apartment.

The woman called the defendant’s wife and informed her of the incident after which the defendant allegedly called the victim and threatened to post the video clips of her naked online and send them to her friends and family.

The victim alerted Dubai Police who arrested the defendant.