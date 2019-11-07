Defendant had earlier warned the victim not to sleep in his spot

Dubai: A man has gone on trial accused of assault that led to the death of another man because he was sleeping on the same patch of sand, a Dubai court heard on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Indian defendant assaulted his victim in August of this year after waking up in a sandy area of Al Quoz Industrial Estate to find the victim sleeping in the same spot.

Police were called to the scene after a body was found by a security guard.

The defendant was arrested on the same day and police claimed he assaulted the victim with his bare hands.

“Nobody witnessed the incident and there is no surveillance cameras in the area,” said a policeman who was called to the scene. “It is an open sandy area with a few cars. The defendant was under the influence of alcohol when he assaulted the victim,” the policeman added.

The defendant claimed that he warned the victim before about sleeping in his spot, but he was surprised when he saw him still sleeping in the same place.

“He asked him to leave and went to the bathroom. When he returned the victim was sleeping and he kicked and punched him before went to sleep in a pick-up vehicle.”

When the defendant woke up on the next day, he saw workers gathering around the victim, who had died.

“He claimed that he didn’t intend to kill him but he just wanted to hurt him,” said the policeman.

Medical reports revealed that the victim suffered serious head injuries and broken rips. He was also under the influence of alcohol.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with assault that led to death without the intention to kill his victim.