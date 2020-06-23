Dubai: Vipul, the Indian Consul General to Dubai, has confirmed the death of two Indian nationals under suspicious circumstances at their villa in Mirador, Arabian Ranches, in the early hours of June 18.
Vipul said: “It was a case of robbery, with some jewellery being stolen. All the jewellery has been recovered.”
The couple have been identified as Hiren Adhiya and his wife, Vidhi Adhiya. Vipul added that a suspect has been arrested.
“The incident is very unfortunate and the consulate is in touch with friends of the deceased couple. We are monitoring the situation with the deceased couple’s daughters,” Vipul added.
Vipul said the couple ran their own business with an office in Sharjah. They have left behind two daughters, aged 13 and 18. The couple did not have any other family member in the UAE and the daughters are currently staying with family friends.
Gulf News is awaiting a comment from Dubai Police.