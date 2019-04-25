Sharjah: A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of being responsible for a hit and run on Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road that left an African man dead, Sharjah Police said on Thursday.

The driver allegedly fled the scene after hitting the African man.

Police pronounced the man dead at the scene despite efforts to resuscitate him. The body was moved to Al Qassimi Hospital.

The driver was identified and later arrested by police. He confessed to running over the man and was referred to public prosecution.

Sharjah Police urged all motorists to abide by traffic law and stop to provide assistance in case of an accident.