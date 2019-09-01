File: A customs officer displays seized gold bars at the international airport in Kolkata in November last year. Gold smuggling into India is becoming more risky for couriers following a surge in seizures and less profitable for the gangs behind the practice. Image Credit: Reuters

DUBAI: With the Indian government hiking the import duty on gold from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent last month, smuggling of the yellow metal from the UAE has hit a new high.

In recent weeks, there’s hardly been a day when a gold runner has not been caught in India while trying to sneak in the precious metal.

On August 25, custom officials in Hyderabad arrested a man who arrived from Sharjah with 26 gold bars. On August 20, Kolkata Police nabbed four suspects who had smuggled 6.3 kilograms of gold worth Dh1.5 million to India from Bangladesh via Dubai.

A day earlier, India’s Directorate of Revenue Intelligence made an even bigger haul in Kerala when they caught four passengers with 11.2 kilograms of gold biscuits shortly after the men landed at Kannur International Airport in flights originating from Sharjah and Dubai.

Some of the biscuits were stashed away in a microwave oven while others were hidden in fish cutting machines.

Earlier this month, a passenger from Dubai was caught Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport with 9.2 kilograms of gold bars hidden inside dry irons Image Credit: View gallery as list

The same day a similar bust by custom officials at Jaipur International Airport led to the arrest of two men who flew in from Dubai in a SpiceJet flight carrying 400 gm of gold beaten into a paste and tucked away in their belts between a layer of cloth.

Gold runners get creative

Custom officials say people have been using every ounce of their creativity to smuggle gold into India.

Earlier last month, a passenger from Dubai was caught at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport with 9.2 kilograms of gold bars concealed in the plates of dry irons while in Bengaluru, two passengers flying in from Dubai were nabbed with a kilo of gold paste wrapped in plastic sheets and hidden in their rectum.

Cooking gas regulators, floppy slippers, bag handles, toothpaste tubes, date boxes and emergency lights are among several other things which have been used to hide gold in abortive smuggling bids.

India’s Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), responsible for security Indian airports, has now issued a detailed advisory revising and tightening security norms to prevent gold smuggling.

Variations in exchange rates and import duties across countries make gold the first choice for smugglers compared to other goods.

Alarming situation

The country’s Directorate of Revenue Intelligence reckons about 100 tonnes of gold is smuggled into India annually but the All India Jewellery Trade Council (GJF) estimates that the figure could be as high as 300 tonnes.

Following the increase in custom duty, smuggling has peaked. Alarmed at the situation, GJF members recently met finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to raise their concerns. According to them, the hike in duty would encourage gold smuggling, leading to huge revenue losses.

The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) has also urged the Indian government to roll back the hike saying it’s destroying their business.

“The government should rollback gold import duty till the time revised gold monetisation is implemented as that is the only feasible substitute to reducing gold imports,” GJC chairman Anantha Padmanaban said.

The import duty of 12.5 per cent plus Goods and Services Tax (GST) of 3 per cent has made gold jewellery costlier, which is negatively impacting consumer sentiment, he said.

Duty free allowance