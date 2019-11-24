All suspects are university graduates, with one of them working in a bank

Dubai: Dubai Police arrested a gang specialised in smuggling drugs and peddling them among youngsters in the country, an official said on Sunday.

Major-General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, said that the gang was promoting drugs through social media platforms, with the ring leader getting the money transferred to his home country in the region.

“The drug money was being transferred through different bank accounts. The professional gang was targeting youngsters aged between 18 and 30 years,” Maj Gen Al Mansouri said.

Dubai Police received a tip-off about an unknown man working in a typing centre. He was promoting drugs through WhatsApp. The man was arrested in and an unidentified amount of drugs seized from his apartment.

Brigadier Eid Mohammad Thani Hareb, Director of Anti-Narcotics at Dubai Police, said the suspect admitted that he was working with a gang, all of whom were university graduates.

“The gang includes a bank employee who had received and transferred around Dh12 million in two years,” Brig Hareb said.

Four other suspects did different jobs in the UAE.

“The mastermind was based outside the UAE,” Brig Hareb said, without revealing which country he was in or if he had been arrested.