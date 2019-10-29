Money was hidden with a fifth man after June incident in Dubai Investment Park

Dubai: A gang of four men have gone on trial accused of using pepper spray to steal SR3 million Saudi Riyal (Dh3.9 million) from a truck driver, a Dubai court heard on Tuesday.

Police received a report of a robbery in Dubai Investment Park in June of this year.

A policeman said the victim parked his truck in a sandy area and went to the toilet when the gang attacked him as he returned to his vehicle.

“He claimed that he was closing the vehicle’s door when two men attacked him with pepper spray and stole the money under his seat,” said the policeman.

Dubai Police identified the defendants who admitted the robbery with the help of two other defendants.

The defendants gave SR404,000 to a fifth countryman asking him to hide the money and wire it later as they were planning to flee the country.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the four defendants with robbery while the 43-year-old Pakistani fifth defendant was charged with possessing money from a robbery.