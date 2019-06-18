Dubai: Four employees of a metal works firm were sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing around Dh3.2 million from their company by forging purchase orders.

The defendants, three Egyptians — an engineer, 39, finance manager, 41 and interior designer, 42 — and a Jordanian development manager, 31, allegedly faked the purchase orders between 2016 and 2018.

A Tunisian woman who is at large has been accused of abetting the four defendants.

The four men were charged with theft, forgery of unofficial documents and with using these forged material.

The Dubai Court of First Instance handed the defendants a fine of Dh150,000 each and ordered that they be deported after serving their jail time.

According to records, the Egyptian managing partner of the company said that in April 2018, the accountancy department informed the management about irregularities in its financial records.

The department noticed that an order signed by one of the defendants was for a huge quantity of glass that was supposed to have been delivered to a construction site.

“The items did not exist on the site. I confronted one of the defendants who became tense. He said he didn’t get any personal gain from it but that he was aware of it,” the Egyptian managing partner said in records.

He said he started investigating the issue and discovered that none of the items on the orders signed by the defendants were actually bought or delivered.

Prosecution said the defendants had allegedly carried out their scheme with the help of a company that was set up two months before they forged the orders and stole the money.