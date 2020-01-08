Image Credit: Sankha Kar/Gulf News

Sharjah: Police on Tuesday denied fake news circulating on social networking sites claiming the existence of a gang defrauding elderly people in Al Dhaid area.

Sharjah police confirmed it had not received any communication or complaint in any of the police stations affiliated to the Central Region Police Department.

Police warned social media users from spreading rumours, which can cause confusion and create an atmosphere of insecurity, and at the same time called on all community members to obtain information from official authorities only.

UAE law

Article 29 of the Federal Legal Decree No 5 for 2012 states those proven guilty of spreading rumours on social media face imprisonment and a civil fine not exceeding Dh1 million.

Covered by the law are messages or posts spread by electronic means, through email, SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook or any other online platform or information technology tool.