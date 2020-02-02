Dubai: An Emirati man has been accused of blackmailing a woman by threatening to post her pictures online if she did not leave her fiancé for him. The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday that the 34-year-old Emirati defendant was in a relationship with his countrywoman and they were engaged in 2015 but had broken up since.

While the two remained in touch, the woman got engaged to another man which the defendant could not accept.

“He insulted me on SnapChat and WhatsApp many times and asked me to leave my fiancé or he will publish my pictures. He blackmailed me for Dh20,000 in order not to publish the pictures,” the 25-year-old Emirati woman said in official records.

She said in December 2019, many insults and threatening messages came to her from different numbers from outside the country.

“The suspect tech-savvy and I used to consult him. I knew he was the one who sent these messages from phone numbers outside the country. He kept insulting me in those messages,” she claimed.

The woman reported the incident to Al Qusais police station where the defendant was summoned for questioning.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with issuing online threats, blackmailing and insulting the victim.

A copy of the messages between the duo was made available to the court.