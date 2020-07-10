Dubai: A 23-year-old Nepali worker has been accused of committing a lewd act in public and sexually abusing a woman walking on a street.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Thursday that a 43-year-old Filipina housewife was walking towards her residence in Jebel Ali when she saw the victim exposing himself and then touching her backside.
The incident occurred close to a shopping centre in the area last month.
“It was 1.20pm, and I was walking towards my home from the centre. As I arrived at the building, the defendant was walking behind me. He exposed himself and touched my backside,” said the woman in official records.
She said she yelled at him and a passer by tried to restrain him but he escaped.
The woman reported the incident to Dubai Police and the defendant was arrested.
When questioned by prosecutors, the defendant admitted that he molested the woman and committed a lewd act in public while walking behind the victim.
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with sexually abusing the woman and committing a lewd act in public.
The next trial is on July 27.