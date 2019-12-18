Dubai: A waiter who stole money from a restaurant in Dubai was identified after his characteristic gait was caught on surveillance cameras.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Wednesday that the 25-year-old Egyptian defendant, who works for a restaurant in Bur Dubai, broke into the restaurant and stole Dh7,103 from the safe. Although surveillance cameras could not capture his face, the manager was ablater able to identify him from the manner in which he walked.

“We checked surveillance cameras and saw a person enter the shop at night. His face was not visible but I knew he was the waiter based on his walking style,” the 38-year-old owner said in records.

Dubai Police arrested the defendant who admitted to breaking in and damaging the safe with sharp tools to steal the money.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged him with robbery and damaging property.