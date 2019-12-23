A person's silhouette with a knife. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: A group of eight youngsters went on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance after they were accused of attempting to murder a 17-year-old Emirati student near a football pitch in Dubai.

According to official records, Dubai Police received a report about a stabbing incident outside a football pitch at Al Qusais in July this year.

Ambulance and police patrols rushed to the area and transferred the Emirati victim to hospital for treatment.

Records showed that he had received two stab injuries in his waist after a heated argument.

The victim testified that he was with two friends at the football pitch when the defendants summoned him outside to settle a dispute.

“I went outside and saw the defendants. I had a heated argument with one of them and he punched me in the face. I was surprised when the defendants assaulted me. I protected my face with my hands. Someone stabbed me twice and I don’t know who he was,” the victim said in records.

The victim’s friend said the defendants physically assaulted the victim outside the football pitch and then left.

“I saw a group of eight people assaulting the victim. After they left, I saw the victim bleeding,” a 16-year-old Emirati witness said in records.

Dubai Police arrested one of the defendants who admitted to assaulting and stabbing the victim.

He claimed that all the defendants knew he was carrying a knife when they went to settle the dispute.