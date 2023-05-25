Dubai: Dubai Police announced the arrest of eight Israeli nationals following an assault that caused the tragic death of another Israeli national, according to a statement from the Dubai Media Office.
Within less than 24 hours, Dubai Police apprehended all 8 individuals involved in a fatal assault of a 33-year-old man of the same nationality, Ghassan Shamsyeh.
The fatal assault stemmed from an ongoing dispute between two families.
Dubai Police identified, located, and arrested two of the main suspects within a record time of 3 hours from the time of the incident.
The eight suspects involved in the assault had arrived from a European country for tourism and shopping. They were strolling in the Business Bay area in Dubai when they encountered the victim in a café, leading to a confrontation and a mutual assault that eventually resulted in the death of the victim due to the use of a sharp tool.
The suspects will be handed over to the Dubai Public Prosecution for further legal proceedings.