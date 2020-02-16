Illustrative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: An Indian driver has been accused of hugging a married woman from behind inside the kitchen of a shared villa in the Al Rashidiya area of Dubai.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday that the 30-year-old Indian housewife was in the kitchen preparing food for her two sons when the 35-year-old defendant, also an Indian, came in and hugged her from behind. The woman is said to have been “wearing tight clothes”, according to case records.

“I was living in a shared villa alongside six families with my husband and two children. At 12pm on one day in May 2019, I was cooking when the defendant came from behind and hugged me. I pushed him away and wanted to beat him up but he apologised,” the Indian victim said in records.

The defendant followed her to her room and kept apologising but she called her husband who alerted Dubai Police.

An officer said that the defendant admitted to accidently touching the woman inside the kitchen and that he didn’t intend to abuse her.

However, the defendant was charged with sexually abusing the housewife.