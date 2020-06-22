Dubai: A man ended up with a broken leg after he was physically assaulted by another man in a bizarre road rage incident in Dubai.
The Dubai Court of First Instance on Sunday looked into a case of a 35-year-old man who caused 10 per cent permanent disability to another man in Dubai marina following a scuffle.
A policeman testified that he responded to an emergency call about an incident involving two men.
“I saw the defendant who claimed that the victim blocked the traffic and that he stepped out his vehicle to speak with him when the victim insulted him,” the policeman said in records.
“He claimed that the victim tried to assault him but he fell on the ground and got injured in his leg.”
The victim claimed the defendant insulted him before punching him in the face, kicked his leg and broke it.
According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the defendant admitted to pushing away the victim who then fell on the ground.
He was charged with insult and causing disability without intention.
The next trial is scheduled for later this month.