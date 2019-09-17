Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai:

Dubai: A cleaner was sentenced to one year in jail by the Dubai Court of First Instance for sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl at the emergency exit of an apartment complex in Al Barsha area.

The 23-year-old Indian defendant was charged with sexually abusing the girl after he followed her to her family’s apartment when her parents were out. He was charged additionally with trespassing.

The court ordered to deport the cleaner after serving his jail term.

In June 2019, the girl, whose nationality wasn’t discloses in records, was swimming with her mother at the building swimming pool when her mother asked her to return to the apartment to have her meal.

“My mother told me to go and have my meal. I was in the lift when the suspect followed me. I opened the apartment door and then closed it without noticing that he actually entered the apartment,” said the girl in official records.

She said he locked the apartment’s door and followed her to her parent’s bedroom and chatted with her because she was upset with her mother.

He then pulled her out of the apartment to the emergency exit, hugged and tried to kiss her before writing his phone number on her hand.

He returned her to the apartment and went to her parent’s bedroom when her mother arrived. He told her that he was fixing a problem in the balcony.

The mother testified: “My daughter was upset when she went to the apartment. I followed her after 15 minutes and she opened the door for me. She was confused and I saw the suspect inside the apartment. I called the police when he pushed me away and escaped.”

Dubai police checked the surveillance cameras which showed the defendant following the victim to the lift and to the apartment.