33-year-old told the woman he would expose relationship to her father

Dubai: A family driver went on trial after he was accused of threatening to expose his illicit relationship with his employer’s daughter if she refused to marry him, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard.

The 33-year-old Indian defendant admitted that he had been working for the family for 10 years at their home in Jumeirah Park. He said that he used to be a driver for the employer’s daughter and began a relationship with her when she was 16.

He also admitted to having consensual sex with the now 20-year-old woman, but got angry when she told him that she would break up with him.

According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the defendant told the student that he would inform her father about their affair if she didn’t marry him. He also threatened to show video clips of them together unless she paid him Rs3 million (Dh160,600).

In March 2019, he went to her bedroom and stole her wallet, cash and gold watch.

“I threatened her because she refused to marry me,” said the defendant in records.

“I was blackmailed by the defendant and he stole my wallet, Dh2,000 in cash and a gold watch. He asked me to continue the sexual affair and threatened me with video clips recorded by him,” said the woman in records.

The victim alerted Al Barsha police station and the defendant was arrested later.

Prosecution said the victim claimed he forced her to have a sexual affair but didn’t have proof that he had intercourse with her when she was underage.

However, she was referred to the Minors Court for having an illegal affair with the defendant.

The defendant was charged with theft and threatening the victim.