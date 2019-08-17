Image for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: A family driver has been sentenced to a year in jail by a Dubai court for threatening to expose his illicit relationship with his employer’s daughter if she refused to marry him.

The 33-year-old Indian defendant admitted that he had been working for the family for 10 years at their home in Jumeirah Park. He said that he used to be a driver for the employer’s daughter and entered into a relationship with her when she was just 16.

He admitted to having consensual sex with the employer’s daughter but later he was angry when she told him that she wanted to break up with him.

According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the defendant threatened to inform the girl’s father about their affair if she didn’t marry him. He later also threatened to show video clips of their sexual affair unless she paid him Rs3 million.

In March of this year, he also went to her bedroom and stole her wallet, cash and a gold watch.

“I was blackmailed by the defendant and he robbed my wallet, Dh2,000 in cash and a gold watch,” said the victim, now 20. “He asked me to continue the sexual affair and threatened me with clips recorded by him while we were having the affair,” she added.

The victim alerted Al Barsha police station and the defendant was later arrested.