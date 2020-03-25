Coronavirus video lands man in trouble with the law in Dubai

Dubai police has arrested a young Asian man who posted a video encouraging people to ignore government initiative to stay home amid coronavirus outbreak.

According to Dubai police, the man called public to go our for a smoke or barbecue and enjoy the rainy weather.

Police described his behaviour as irresponsible.

In a video circulated on social media, the man was driving his car and asking people to leave their houses and enjoy the weather.

"Go out to Jumeirah and get Karak," the man said in the video.

Dubai police said that they won't stand still for such behaviour and will take strict actions against those who violate local and federal laws or instructions issued by security authority.

Earlier this week, Dubai police arrested a European woman who posted a video mocking the UAE's stay at home initiative and safety instructions.

Police said the woman of Arab origin was referred to the cyber-crime department of UAE Federal Prosecution..

According to police anyone who encourages or calls people online not to follow the country's laws or instruction will be subject to imprisonment and or a fine of between Dh200,000 and a Dh1 million.