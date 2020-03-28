Exercising outdoors is unacceptable in such circumstances says Al Ameen service

PICTURE FOR ILLUSTRATIVE PURPOSE ONLY A jogger runs at Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) area in Dubai. Image Credit: Pankaj sharma/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Police’s Al Ameen Service urged people who practice outdoor sports to stay at home and do their exercise indoors to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Al Ameen service said in a statement on Saturday that some people still insist to go out for unnecessary reasons like practicing sports outside, adding that it is unacceptable in such circumstances.

“People should comply with stay at home initiatives and take precautionary measures like wearing masks and gloves. Avoid gathering and keep a safe distance. Safety is more important than practicing sports outdoors,” Al Ameen said in the statement.

In accordance with the new resolution following the cabinet decision on list of sanctions, people who leave their homes for unnecessary reasons (i.e. except for work or buying necessities) will be slapped with a Dh2,000 fine.

Al Ameen service also warned the public from spreading rumors about COVID-19 stressing that it is punishable by the cyber-crime law.

“It is important to keep the society safe by following instructions and get the correct information via official channels,” Al Ameen service added.

Moreover, Al Ameen service asked people who were ordered to stay in 14-days home quarantine to isolate themselves at their residence and avoid being in direct contact with others.