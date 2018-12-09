“A team was commissioned to search the defendant’s residence for drugs. We took the accused into custody and made him sit in the back seat of the police car. I sat beside him while my colleagues sat in the front. Chatting with me in English, the defendant offered to pay me Dh50,000 if I allowed him to go. I disregarded him at first. Then he told me that he would pay me Dh100,000 if I let him go. then he raised the amount to Dh150,000 and told me to stop at the nearest bank, from where he would withdraw the cash and pay it to me if I let him go. I reported the matter to my superiors,” the policeman testified.