The cheque paid to the employee did not include the signature of the account holder. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Question:

I have been working in a private company for two years. Two months ago, I filed a labour complaint against my employer to claim my delayed salaries and my labour rights for the end of service before the Ministry of Labour. The employer gave me my rights in the form of a cheque due two weeks ago.

Upon review by the bank, it became clear to me that the cheque did not include the signature of the account holder. Upon review by the Ministry of Labour, they refused to open a new complaint against the employer on the grounds that the work permit was cancelled and asked me to go to court to claim my right.

My question: what is the appropriate action to take against the employer to claim my right and what is the competent court to consider this case? Please advise.

Answer:

To answer this question, I would advise the questioner that: