Sharjah: A 15-year-old Arab girl, identified as S.M., died on Saturday afternoon after falling from the eighth floor of a building on Sharjah’s Al Ittihad Road, Sharjah Police confirmed to Gulf News on Saturday.
An official said police are investigating if the incident was a case of suicide.
Police operations room received a call on Saturday at 1.20pm reporting the incident.
A police patrol, ambulance and crime scene investigators moved to the site, where the girl was pronounced dead due to the impact of the fall. She fell from the balcony of her family’s apartment that is on the eight floor. She fell on a car that was parked under the building before hitting the ground.
The body was moved to the hospital and then to the forensic laboratory for autopsy.
Police have launched an investigation over the incident and will question family members.