Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police seized 40 kilograms of crystal drug in possession with two Asians who had stored it in an old car in Mussafah industrial area.
According to Col Taher Gareeb Al Daheri, director of Abu Dhabi’s Anti-narcotics Department, a close watch was kept on the two as they were distributing the drug to addicts in the residential neighbourhood.
“The activities of the suspects were closely monitored and after confirming the amount of narcotics in their procession, the purpose of trafficking and location, we arrested them,” said Al Daheri.