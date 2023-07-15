Dubai: An electronic sports competition inside a correctional facility is helping spread the spirit of positivity among inmates, through an E-sports tournament spearheaded by the Dubai Police.
The event, organised in cooperation with the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments and vSlash Esports, has put together an E-football tournament — using PlayStation — with the participation of 161 inmates.
The tournament, which was officially launched by Brig. Salah Jumaa Bu Asaibah, Deputy Director General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, and aims to promote positivity and sportsmanship among all inmates.
Healthy environment
According to Brig. Bu Asaibah, the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, under the supervision of Brig. Marwan Abdul Karim Jalfar, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, places great importance on organising sporting activities for inmates to positively impact their mental and physical health and overall well-being.
Furthermore, Bu Asaibah pointed out that the tournament is part of the ongoing efforts by Dubai Police to train and engage inmates in various programs, events, and activities that foster a healthy, social, sporting, and cultural environment within the establishments.
Fatima Buhajeer, the General Coordinator of the “Positive Spirit Initiative”, said that the tournament forms part of Dubai Police’s ongoing efforts to organise community initiatives throughout the year.
“These initiatives aim to promote positivity, tolerance, and coexistence while supporting different segments of society, including inmates at punitive and correctional establishments,” she added.