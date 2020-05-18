Abu Dhabi: The UAE, in a press briefing on Monday, released a revised list of fines for those who violate COVID-19 rules and restrictions.
- Opening schools, gyms, cinema, parks, cafes, restaurants, pools - Dh50,000
- Not placing thermal cameras where required - Dh20,000
- Having a party or gathering Dh10,000 for host, Dh5,000 for each attendee
- In cars, more than three people travelling, no masks - Dh3,000
- Not wearing masks at work, offices: Dh5,000 for company, Dh500 for employee
- Company failing to maintain 30 per cent limit on workforce at office: Dh3,000
- Not maintaing social distancing at work or other places such as shops or restaurants: Dh3,000 per person involved and Dh5,000 for institutions
- Shops that operate beyond permitted times: Dh5,000
- Refusing to do a COVID-19 test: Dh5,000
- Refusing to redo a COVID-19 test after two weeks: Dh 1,000
- Violating restrictions during sterilisation period: Dh3,000
- Private tutors violating current rules: Dh30,000and Dh20,000 for whoever hosts the tutor
- Moving workers between emirates: Dh10,000 fines for company and the vehicle will be confiscated
Details to follow