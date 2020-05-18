UAE has released a list of revised fines for those who violate COVID-19 rules

Abu Dhabi: The UAE, in a press briefing on Monday, released a revised list of fines for those who violate COVID-19 rules and restrictions.

- Opening schools, gyms, cinema, parks, cafes, restaurants, pools - Dh50,000

- Not placing thermal cameras where required - Dh20,000

- Having a party or gathering Dh10,000 for host, Dh5,000 for each attendee

- In cars, more than three people travelling, no masks - Dh3,000

- Not wearing masks at work, offices: Dh5,000 for company, Dh500 for employee

- Company failing to maintain 30 per cent limit on workforce at office: Dh3,000

- Not maintaing social distancing at work or other places such as shops or restaurants: Dh3,000 per person involved and Dh5,000 for institutions

- Shops that operate beyond permitted times: Dh5,000

- Refusing to do a COVID-19 test: Dh5,000

- Refusing to redo a COVID-19 test after two weeks: Dh 1,000

- Violating restrictions during sterilisation period: Dh3,000

- Private tutors violating current rules: Dh30,000and Dh20,000 for whoever hosts the tutor

- Moving workers between emirates: Dh10,000 fines for company and the vehicle will be confiscated