Disinfecting Dubai Metro ticket machines overnight. Image Credit: RTA

Dubai: The UAE-wide sterilisation drive saw every nook and cranny of public transport vehicles, trains as well as aircraft and streets being disinfected.

A massive assembly of work teams have fanned out to different places across the country, some using drones, to carry out nationwide anti-COVID-19 disinfection over three nights from March 26 to March 28, from 8pm to 6am.

A public transport bus in Dubai being disinfected overnight during the National Sterilisation Drive to fight COVID-19 in the UAE. Image Credit: Supplied / RTA

A scene shows a worker doing the overnight sterilisation drive of a Dubai public transport bus. Image Credit: RTA

Residents have been directed to stay home during this time, except when they need to buy food, basic essentials and medicines. Violators could be hit by huge fines.

Streets across the country were deserted as workers conducted the National Disinfection Programme.

For its part, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has done a fleet-wide disinfection of thousands of taxi units, hundreds of Tesla EVs used as limos, the Dubai Metro, the Dubai Tram and public transport buses. The authority also thanked residents for staying home.

During the sterilisation campaign, people who work certain sectors are exempted, including energy, communications, medical, police, army, pharmaceutical, electricity and water, airport and passports, banks and public media. Work permits will be checked if a person is found outside their homes during the three-day period.

In Dubai, the traffic police have activated its radars to track motorists violating traffic restrictions during the National Sterilsation Programme hours.

Private vehicles must be pre-registered through an online portal in order to avoid incurring fines for making unauthorized trips.