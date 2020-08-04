Stranded Indian workers have been given shelter in Sharjah waiting to be repatriated. Image Credit:

Sharjah: Around 65 blue-collar Indian workers were taken to a workers’ accommodation in Sharjah and provided assistance by Indian social workers. Several others were provided with air tickets for repatriation.

However, there are still others who are stranded. Most of the workers are from the states of Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Some of the workers had come to the UAE on visit visas to look for jobs, while the others were residents who had been laid off in the wake of the pandemic.

Dozens of these blue-collar Indian workers stranded for months have appealed to their consulate and community groups for repatriation.

Around 85 workers made redundant by different companies were staying at an under-construction building in Industrial Area 3 for almost three months, Adnan Haji, a Sharjah-based Indian businessman, told Gulf News.

Community help

Haji Mustafa and Sharrah Kapadia, members of the Dawoodi Bohra community from India, are helping their stranded countrymen through a food donation drive. They are now stuck in Sharjah’s Industrial Area because of the coronavirus pandemic, with no money on them and nowhere to go.

Gulf News visited the workers in Industrial Area 3 and spoke to them. The workers said they were very desperate to go back to their home as they had neither jobs nor money.

Appeal for repatriation