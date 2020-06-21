Dubai: Rail Agency of the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) capitalised on the National Disinfection Programme in Dubai by carrying out intensive maintenance works on the Dubai Metro network.
“We have succeeded in turning the time gained during the COVID-19 national disinfection programme to carry out the maintenance work for the Dubai Metro,” said Mohammed Al Amiri, Director of Maintenance at the Rail Agency.
He said that the RTA teams managed to complete key maintenance activities of some parts of the Dubai metro railways in a record time which is equal to 50% shorter than the planned maintenance period. Teams also accomplished preventive maintenance works in 9 railway curves.
Rail inspection
“During the national disinfection period, we completed the preventive maintenance of rail pads and also expedited the periodic inspection of rail tracks on the Red and Green lines,” he added.
“We have also completed 50% of metro tunnel preventive maintenance works against 30% of the targeted period. We advanced the tunnel cleaning works and carried it out in April instead of the scheduled time in June,” he further said.
Al Amiri said that the RTA would continue the efforts to sustain its assets and carry out optimal periodic and preventive maintenance activities at the highest standards. “It seeks to capitalise on the current challenges constructively for the safety of metro users in line with its vision of Safe and Smooth Transport for All,” he said.
Dubai Metro which comprises of the Red and the Green Line, is the largest automated rail system in the region. The metro launched on September 9, 2009 has been marked by fabulous successes reflected by a massive number of more than 650,000 commuters currently using the service every day.