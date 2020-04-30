Lt General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police, said that despite easing movement instructions in Dubai, the country is still fighting to contain coronavirus, like any other country in the world. Image Credit: File picture

Dubai: People must have a sense of responsibility and avoid family visits and gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Dubai Police chief said on Thursday.

Lt General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police, said that despite easing movement instructions in Dubai, the country is still fighting to contain coronavirus, like any other country in the world.

“People should be responsible on their safety and others by limiting family visits and gatherings during Ramadan to defeat the virus. There is no oversight in Dubai or across the country as we trust society and believe they will be responsible and reduce visits and gatherings. People are the main reason to contain the virus,” Lt Gen Al Merri said in a virtual press conference held by Dubai TV.

He said that after massive success in containing the virus and opening Al Ras and Naif areas, the authority will keep evaluating the situation across the emirate if any area might need more movement restrictions.

“We ease the restrictions and allowed movement based on a plan by the supreme committee of crisis and disasters management,” Lt Gen Al Merri added.

He said that the main reason behind the success in Naif area was the residents: they took responsibility and followed safety instruction, also due to massive work done by concerned authorities with the residents.

“We have a plan to evaluate the situation across the emirate before imposing any restrictions. I hope we don’t close any area in the future,” he said.

Lt Gen Al Merri also pointed out that fines are a warning aimed at educating people about the new situation in the country.

“A lot of people followed precautionary measures but some of them violated the measures. Warning fines aim to educate people about the exceptional situation, not that we like to impose fines on people,” he added.