Abu Dhabi: Only those who have received vaccination against COVID-19 in the UAE will be allowed to attend the upcoming UAE President’s Cup football match.
The match will be played on May 16 and the venue will be allowed to accommodate only 30 per cent of its spectator capacity, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced at a media briefing here on Tuesday. It added that only those who are fully vaccinated, either under the UAE’s national vaccination programme or as a result of having participated in COVID-19 vaccine trials will be allowed to attend the match.
In addition, spectators must also present a negative COVID-19 result based on an RT-PCR test taken in the past 48 hours. This will also be indicated by an ‘E’ on their Alhosn app.