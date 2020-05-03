Dr Yaqoub Mousa, Chairman of Bu Abdullah Group, distributes masks and sanitisers among workers at his office in Ajman. Image Credit:

Dubai: Emirati businessman Dr Yaqoub Mousa has been actively helping expats in need and communities affected by COVID-19 in the UAE.

Ajman-based Dr Mousa, who is known as Dr Bu Abdullah among his friends and staff, has also donated Pak Rs5 million (Dh115,271) to the coronavirus relief fund set up by Pakistan's Prime Minister, Imran Khan. He recently appeared on a telethon attended by Imran to announce his generous donation for the noble cause. He also surprised viewers when he spoke in Urdu and praised Imran's initiative. “I must say that I am very pleased to be part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s relief efforts to help the needy people. He [Imran] is very popular among staff in my companies,” he said.

Dr Bu Abdullah also revealed his plans to invest in Pakistan. “I am working closely with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on some potential investment projects,” he said, adding that details about the project would be announced once they have been finalised.

UAE leaders and the people are known for their generosity. Our leaders have introduced various policies to help the expatriate workforce in this difficult time. We stand by expatriate workers and are trying to help them with all possible resources. - Dr Yaqoub Mousa, Chairman of Bu Abdullah Group

Dr Bu Abdullah, who is also a lawyer, has stepped up his efforts to help South Asian communities especially Indians and Pakistanis impacted by the COVID-19. Recently, he organised an awareness campaign about COVID-19 and also distributed face masks, gloves and sanitisers among workers. He also distributes food parcels to help families and individuals through this tough time.

Follow the safety guidelines

“UAE leaders and the people [of the country] are known for their generosity. Our leaders have introduced various policies to help the expatriate workforce in this difficult time. Following our government’s initiatives, we stand by expatriate workers and are trying to help them with all possible resources,” he said. He also advised people to follow safety guidelines set by the UAE government to combat coronavirus.

Young Emirati enterpreneur

Dr Bu Abdullah, who is Chairman of Bu Abdullah Group, is also the winner of the Young Emirati Enterpreneur Award given by Shaikh Nahayhan Bin Mubarak Al Nahayn, UAE Minister of Tolerance.

Since the beginning of Ramadan, Bu Abdullah Group has also been distributing free food parcels to people.