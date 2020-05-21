Eid Al Fitr is all about prayers and family fun. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: In 2020, the coronavirus changed the way we observed Ramadan. And now, it will also change the way we celebrate Eid.

Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on either May 23 or 24, depending on Friday’s sighting of the crescent moon that marks the end of Ramadan and the start of Eid. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid Al Fitr, the festival of breaking the fast, although the date of the celebration may differ in countries due to the methodology involved in the moonsighting.

Eid is an occasion that has always been celebrate with family and friends, but this year, the severity of COVID-19 has led UAE authorities to implement stringent rules to ensure that the practice of social distancing is followed, while warning that violations will be met with hefty fines.

The recently introduced measures include updating the national disinfection programme from 8pm-6am, and from 6pm-6am in industrial areas, which will continue until further notice. As of Wednesday May 20, individuals will be issued with a fine of 10,000 for hosting a gathering, Dh3,000 for travelling with more than three people in a car or not wearing masks.

As part of the precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) has warned residents to avoid gatherings during Eid and instead, send their greeting through social media and text messages.

“The instructions to refrain from distributing Eidiya among children during the Eid period came as a precautionary measure, especially that some studies have stated the possibility of coronavirus transmission through bills,” said Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesperson for NCEMA, during Wednesday night’s press briefing. He also advised against gifting money and presents, as is usually customary during the Eid celebration.

Throughout many countries, it has always been customary for adults to gift children new bank notes – and the closer the relation, the bigger the amount. The tradition of Eidiya is not necessarily limited to adults and can be handed out by anyone who is older than the receiver, which ranges from younger siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and basically, any child who pays a visit to your home.

What are the options for Eidiya?

Local authorities have stressed the importance of not handing out new bank notes or money to children this year as part of the preventive measures against coronavirus. But that doesn’t mean that you have to stop giving out gifts altogether. If you want to keep on the tradition of surprising loved ones on Eid, here are a few alternatives that you can try.

Opt for e-gift cards

UAE residents were urged to not distribute Eidiya among children during the Eid celebration as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. Image Credit: Pexels

Loved ones can still be showered with presents, and all it takes is an electronic gift voucher. Although purchasing one might feel kind of strange at first, think of this as a modern take on the traditional Eidiya, which can be used in many online stores. E-gift cards work just like regular gift cards, with the only difference in that a digital card with a code is emailed to the recipient. E-gifts don’t have to be purchased only from stores, as you can also take advantage of your local bank and check if they’re offering any special e-gift cards for children this Eid.

Send money through ToTok

Online money transfers can be done through a number of mobile apps. Image Credit: Pixabay

If you’ve got the ToTok instant messaging service, then you can access ToTok Pay in the UAE. The app, launched by Abu Dhabi’s international financial centre and free zone Abu Dhabi Global Market, was rolled out in partnership with licensed financial institutions to enable users in the UAE to seamlessly send money through the ToTok chat.

"ToTok Pay represents a significant step towards the creation of the digital ecosystem we have always envisioned for ToTok. The new feature provides our users with a secure, convenient, and fast way to send money and make mobile payments online and in person," ToTok co-founder Giacomo Ziani said in a statement.

Online shopping

Many UAE-based digital e-commerce platforms offer customers the option of delivering goods within 24 hours, subject to availability. Image Credit: Pexels