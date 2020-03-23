Image Credit: Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has called on Emirati students studying abroad to return to the country within 48 hours, in coordination with UAE embassies.

According to a circular by the Ministry of Education and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Emirati students studying abroad will have to return to the UAE within 48 hours.

The move is part of preventive and precautionary measures to ensure the safety of Emirati students abroad, and in line with nationwide efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health and Prevention has reported 45 new coronavirus cases — the highest single-day number since the start of the outbreak — bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 198.