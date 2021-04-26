The Burj Khalifa and other UAE landmarks were lit in the colours of the Indian flag on Sunday night to show solidarity in the battle against COVID-19.
India is currently fighting one of the worst outbreaks of the virus, with hospitals full and oxygen in drastically short supply.
The US said earlier Sunday it would “immediately” make supplies of vaccine-production material, as well as therapeutics, tests, ventilators and protective equipment available to India.
Western nations including Britain, France and Germany have also pledged help as India’s coronavirus crisis grows, driving increases in global case numbers in recent days even as the number of vaccines administered globally surpasses the one billion mark.
Worst-hit in the country of 1.3 billion people was the capital New Delhi, with reports of overwhelmed hospitals, severe oxygen and medicine shortages and patients’ families pleading for help on social media.
Experts have long warned that no one will be safe from COVID-19 until everyone is — including those in the developing world, making it in the global interest for wealthier countries eager to move past the pandemic to help large, lower-income nations like India to vaccinate their populations.