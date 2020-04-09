These are in addition to the existing centre in Zayed Sports City

Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: 13 additional COVID-19 test centres are now open across the country in addition to the one in Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi.

Under the directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, within 10 days SEHA opened 13 additional COVID-19 drive-through testing facilities nationwide, in addition to the centre previously opened in Zayed Sports City in AbuDhabi, to ensure the community’s health and safety.