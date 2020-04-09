Dubai: 13 additional COVID-19 test centres are now open across the country in addition to the one in Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi.
Under the directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, within 10 days SEHA opened 13 additional COVID-19 drive-through testing facilities nationwide, in addition to the centre previously opened in Zayed Sports City in AbuDhabi, to ensure the community’s health and safety.
Priority COVID-19 testing will be given to those with symptoms, senior citizens, pregnant women & those who suffer from chronic diseases. Precautionary examinations will cost Dh370, and payment will be done electronically through the SEHA application.